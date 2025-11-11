Veterans Day: Triangle Events & Free Meals For Local Heroes

It is Veterans Day across the United States, and several locations across the Triangle are holding events to honor our local heroes.

In Rolesville, a ceremony is being held at the Community Center at 11 a.m. There will also be a free luncheon after the ceremony open to all, but registration is required, according to the town. The town of Apex held an event from 9:30 a.m. to honor military and US Armed Forces members.

Garner also held an event at 10:30 a.m. at the Avesboro Road Baptist Church.

NC State in Raleigh also held its Annual Veterans’ Day Honor Run and Ceremony at the Memorial Belltower.

Cary is also hosting an event from 11 a.m. to noon at the Veterans’ Freedom Park at 1500 N Harrison Ave.

Several businesses across the country are also offering free or discounted meals or services for Veterans’ Tuesday.

Love Local? Get more! Join the The Light 103.9 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Applebee’s is offering free full-sized entrees and a $5 Bounce Back Card. Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is giving vets and active-duty service members a free All-American Burger with cheese and a classic side. Carolina Ale House is offering a half rack rib platter for dine-in only.

At Chili Grill & Bar veterans and active-duty members can recieve a free meal with Chipotle giving members a chance to buy one entree and get another free.

Golden Corral is honoring heroes with a complimentary dinner all Veterans Day from 4 p.m. to close. Outback Steakhouse is offering a free 3-course meal when service members show their military ID.

Triangle’s Train at New Hope Valley Railway is offering free train rides to military service members.

The North Carolina Zoo is offering military members and spouses free admission to the zoo from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14. In addition, they can bring up to three guests with them for free.

Local site, Triangle on the Cheap, has a full list of restaurants where veterans and active-duty members can receive free meals and other services.