Sampson County Readies For 27th Annual Veterans Day Celebration

Community members are preparing to gather for the 27th Annual Veterans Day Celebration on November 11th.

The event will take place at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center and is dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of all veterans.

Sponsored by several local organizations, the ceremony stands as a significant tradition in the county. It provides a formal opportunity for the public to show gratitude and respect for those who have served in the armed forces.

Ann Knowles, the county’s Director of Veterans Affairs, highlighted the event’s importance. She stressed the need to acknowledge the ongoing contributions of veterans, whose service to the community often continues long after their military careers end.

The annual celebration serves as a powerful reminder of the dedication our veterans demonstrate both during and after their time in uniform. All residents are encouraged to attend and join in recognizing the profound impact of our nation’s service members. It’s a chance for the community to come together and express collective support for these hometown heroes and their families.