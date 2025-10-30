SNAP Benefits at Risk Amid Government Shutdown

Source: goc / Getty

A federal government shutdown threatens to halt SNAP benefits for North Carolina households starting Nov. 1 unless Congress restores funding. In response, the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina is mobilizing to prevent widespread food insecurity.

The food bank has identified essential items for donation to support families who will be affected. Several Southern Pines locations are stepping up to host food drives, providing critical support for the community.

Trinity AME Zion Church and the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust are among the organizations collecting donations. The public can drop off non-perishable food items at the Trinity Community Outreach Center on North May Street on Oct. 30 and 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A community food giveaway is scheduled at the center on Nov. 1, beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing while supplies last.

Organizers are also seeking volunteers and donations of plastic or reusable bags for the event. To support local families, community members can donate items, volunteer their time, or share information about the food drives. For more details or to find assistance, visit foodbankcenc.org.