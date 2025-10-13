Listen Live
Lifestyle

(Columbus Day) - Celebrating Gratitude | Dr. Willie Jolley

(Columbus Day) – Celebrating Gratitude | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “(Columbus Day) – Celebrating Gratitude

Today is a special day. A unique day because it is Columbus Day in America and Thanksgiving Day in Canada last year. This time of the year I was in Canada speaking for a real estate organization. So I got to celebrate Thanksgiving Day with my client and his family. I learned a lot of Canadians who live in America.  We will celebrate Thanksgiving this month and next month as well. They do it this month with the Canadian family and next month with Americans. So I want to encourage you to do what I do. I celebrate Thanksgiving today and tomorrow and the next day and next month. Oh, no, I don’t eat Turkey and cranberry every day. But I do get thanks. Every day, I celebrate every, every, each and every day. My eyes open up, and now I know we’re in the midst of challenging time, but we’re still here as long as we are here, we should be thankful and celebrate Thanksgiving each and every day. I encourage you to take thanks  and give thanks for each and every day you wake up.  

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

(Columbus Day) – Celebrating Gratitude | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP
Local

Judge Allows Rev. William Barber’s Lawsuit Against AMC to Proceed

Lifestyle

There’s a Blessing In It | Faith Walk

Entertainment

Hollywood Mourns the Loss of Iconic Actress Diane Keaton at 79

Women's Empowerment Early Bird
Events

Women’s Empowerment 2026 Tickets On Sale

Lifestyle

Look For Blessings Inside The Burden | Dr. Willie Jolley

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close