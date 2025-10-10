Julian Cross Talks Freedom, Faith, and Family in New Single “I’m Free”

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Julian Cross joined Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to talk with Griff about his new single, “I’m Free,” a song he says came to him right when he needed it most. With warmth and gratitude in his voice, Cross explained that the record is more than just a song — it’s a reminder of what Christ’s sacrifice means for anyone who’s ever felt weighed down by life.

“‘I’m Free’ is about God dying on a hill called Calvary just for me and you,” he said. “It’s a reminder that despite all the things we go through — depression, low self-esteem, or whatever tries to creep in on us — God already set us free from it.”

The Memphis native, whose powerful vocals caught national attention during Season 22 of American Idol, says the message of freedom came to him through a close friend. “It came at a time when I really needed to hear it,” he shared. “I needed that reminder that God already handled it all. This song brought me peace, and I just want to share that same message with the world.”

Griff praised Cross’s soulful performance, joking that “there must be something in the water in Memphis.” It turns out, music truly runs deep in Julian’s family. His grandmother is none other than the late Wendy Rene, a soul legend from the Stax Records era, best known for her classic hit “After Laughter (Comes Tears).” Cross said growing up surrounded by music shaped his spirit and inspired his artistry. “We take every moment to sing a note, to form a family choir,” he laughed. “That’s just what we do.”

Reflecting on his American Idol journey, Cross said the experience gave him valuable lessons about connection and perseverance. “It taught me so much about relationships — not just in music, but in life,” he explained. “I met incredible people from all over the world, and it’s opened doors for me to travel, collaborate, and keep growing.”

Cross said that carrying the label of “American Idol alum” is something he wears proudly — even as he forges his own path in gospel music. “It doesn’t hurt to have that on your resume,” he joked, adding that he’s grateful for the platform it gave him.

As for what’s next, Julian Cross is focused on spreading the message of freedom and hope that defines his music. “I’m just thankful to be able to sing about what God has done for me,” he said. “If this song helps somebody feel lighter, helps them remember that they’re free — then I’ve done what I came to do.”

Fans can keep up with Julian Cross and his journey on social media at @JulianCross901. His debut single “I’m Free” is now available on all streaming platforms.

