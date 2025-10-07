Listen Live
Local

National Night Out

Durham Neighborhoods Celebrate Tonight.

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The event is an opportunity for the Durham community to come together amid growing concerns about gun violence across the country.

Durham police officers will be at the event. There will also be vendors, kid-friendly activities and food.

Durham officers will visit several celebrations around the city. 

There is a list of over 50 locations and time throughout Durham where you can attend these free event.

Community NameEvent AddressEvent Start Time 
Carolina Arbors HOA357 Carolina Arbors Dr. 6:00 – 8:00
Merrick-Moore Community Development Corporation2423 Cheek Rd. 5:00 – 8:00
Cardinal Lake Community3547 Cardinal Lake Dr. 5:00 – 8:00
Fendol Farms1420 Fendol Farm Pkwy4:00 – 9:00
Ganyard Neighborhood Watch 303 Farm House Ln. 6:00 – 8:00
Grove Park HOA300 Nichols Farm Dr. 5:00 – 7:00
Community Builders302 Blacknall St. 3:30 – 5:30
Hoover Road Apartments1126 S. Hoover Rd. 4:00 – 7:00
Franklin Village917 Liberty St. 6:00 – 8:00
Falls Village HOA134 Falls Village Dr. 1:00 – 4:00
Brightleaf at the Park2003 Copper Leaf Pkwy5:30 – 7:00
Durham Housing Authority – Scattered Sites300 Gary St. 3:00 – 7:00
Swanns Mill 4605 Swanns Mill Dr. 5:30 – 7:30
Northgate Park Neighborhood Association 300 W. Club Blvd. 5:30 – 7:30
Treyburn HOA1 Old Trail Dr. 6:00 – 8:00
Ashfield Place HOA1104 Ashfield Dr. 6:00 – 8:00
Trinity Park Neighborhood Association 410 Watts St. 4:00 – 8:00
Village of Horton Hills806 Northwood Hills Ave4:30 – 5:30
River Forest 101 Wake Robin Pl. 6:00 – 7:30
Sandlewood Neighborhood5806 Tomahawk Trl5:00 – 7:00
The River Church4525 Ben Franklin Blvd. 7:00 – 9:00
Oxford Manor Community3633 Keystone Pl. 4:00 – 8:00
Club Blvd Community2415 Glenbrook Dr. 4:00 – 8:00
Waterford Community922 Kimball Dr. 5:30 – 7:00
Preiss Steele Place Community500 Pickwick Trail 4:00 – 7:00
Walltown Community Association 915 Sedgefield St. 6:00 – 8:00
Landsbury-Waterbury Neighborhood3904 Garrett Rd. 5:30 – 7:00
Morehead Hill Neighborhood Association909 Cobb St. 5:30 – 7:30
Five Oaks5109 Pine Cone Dr. 5:00 – 7:00
Forest Hills Neighborhood Association 1655 University Dr. 5:30 – 7:00
Damar Court Apartments1028 Sherwood Dr. 4:00 – 7:00
Morreene Road Apartments3412 Glasson St. 4:00 – 7:00
Burch Avenue Neighborhood 800 block of Burch Ave5:30 – 8:00
Tuscaloosa-Lakewood Neighborhood Association 2020 Chapel Hill Rd.5:00 – 7:00
The Joyce Apartments487 Morehead Ave. 3:00 – 4:00
JJ Henderson Community807 S Duke St. 4:00 – 7:00
African American Community Collaborative, Inc. 2312 S. Alston Ave5:00 – 8:00
Lantern Woods1512 Lantern Pl. 6:00 – 8:00
Aven Apartments3207 Stones Throw Ln. 3:00 – 7:00
Grandale Place Neighborhood 1020 Park Glen Pl.5:30 – 7:00
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. 4704 Fayetteville Rd. 5:30 – 7:30
Fisher Memorial Church 420 East Piedmont St. 4:00 – 6:00
Cornwallis Community 209 E. Cornwallis Rd. 4:30 – 6:30
Southside Neighborhood Association 201 W. Enterprise St. 6:00 – 8:00
McDougald Terrace Community1101 Lawson St.4:00 – 7:00
Dunbarton Glenmore Dr./Dunbarton Cir7:00 – 8:30
The Veranda200 E. Umstead St. 3:00 – 6:00
Durham Police Department602 E. Main St. 4:00 – 8:00
Durham County Sheriff’s Office510 S. Dillard St.3:45 – 8:00
Willard Street Apartments 481 Willard St.5:00 – 8:00
Brightleaf on Main1005 W. Main St. 1:00 – 2:00

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
Entertainment

Money Monday | Unpack the Gift God Already Gave You

Women's Empowerment Early Bird
Events

Women’s Empowerment 2026 Tickets On Sale

Wait Chapel on Wake Forest University campus.
News

Wake Forest Offers Free Tuition for NC Families Earning Under $200K

Entertainment

From Pulpit To Netflix: DeVon Franklin’s Bold New Chapter In Faith And Film

2 Items
Lifestyle

Champions Never Quit | Dr. Willie Jolley

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close