National Night Out

The event is an opportunity for the Durham community to come together amid growing concerns about gun violence across the country.

Durham police officers will be at the event. There will also be vendors, kid-friendly activities and food.

Durham officers will visit several celebrations around the city.

There is a list of over 50 locations and time throughout Durham where you can attend these free event.

Community Name Event Address Event Start Time Carolina Arbors HOA 357 Carolina Arbors Dr. 6:00 – 8:00 Merrick-Moore Community Development Corporation 2423 Cheek Rd. 5:00 – 8:00 Cardinal Lake Community 3547 Cardinal Lake Dr. 5:00 – 8:00 Fendol Farms 1420 Fendol Farm Pkwy 4:00 – 9:00 Ganyard Neighborhood Watch 303 Farm House Ln. 6:00 – 8:00 Grove Park HOA 300 Nichols Farm Dr. 5:00 – 7:00 Community Builders 302 Blacknall St. 3:30 – 5:30 Hoover Road Apartments 1126 S. Hoover Rd. 4:00 – 7:00 Franklin Village 917 Liberty St. 6:00 – 8:00 Falls Village HOA 134 Falls Village Dr. 1:00 – 4:00 Brightleaf at the Park 2003 Copper Leaf Pkwy 5:30 – 7:00 Durham Housing Authority – Scattered Sites 300 Gary St. 3:00 – 7:00 Swanns Mill 4605 Swanns Mill Dr. 5:30 – 7:30 Northgate Park Neighborhood Association 300 W. Club Blvd. 5:30 – 7:30 Treyburn HOA 1 Old Trail Dr. 6:00 – 8:00 Ashfield Place HOA 1104 Ashfield Dr. 6:00 – 8:00 Trinity Park Neighborhood Association 410 Watts St. 4:00 – 8:00 Village of Horton Hills 806 Northwood Hills Ave 4:30 – 5:30 River Forest 101 Wake Robin Pl. 6:00 – 7:30 Sandlewood Neighborhood 5806 Tomahawk Trl 5:00 – 7:00 The River Church 4525 Ben Franklin Blvd. 7:00 – 9:00 Oxford Manor Community 3633 Keystone Pl. 4:00 – 8:00 Club Blvd Community 2415 Glenbrook Dr. 4:00 – 8:00 Waterford Community 922 Kimball Dr. 5:30 – 7:00 Preiss Steele Place Community 500 Pickwick Trail 4:00 – 7:00 Walltown Community Association 915 Sedgefield St. 6:00 – 8:00 Landsbury-Waterbury Neighborhood 3904 Garrett Rd. 5:30 – 7:00 Morehead Hill Neighborhood Association 909 Cobb St. 5:30 – 7:30 Five Oaks 5109 Pine Cone Dr. 5:00 – 7:00 Forest Hills Neighborhood Association 1655 University Dr. 5:30 – 7:00 Damar Court Apartments 1028 Sherwood Dr. 4:00 – 7:00 Morreene Road Apartments 3412 Glasson St. 4:00 – 7:00 Burch Avenue Neighborhood 800 block of Burch Ave 5:30 – 8:00 Tuscaloosa-Lakewood Neighborhood Association 2020 Chapel Hill Rd. 5:00 – 7:00 The Joyce Apartments 487 Morehead Ave. 3:00 – 4:00 JJ Henderson Community 807 S Duke St. 4:00 – 7:00 African American Community Collaborative, Inc. 2312 S. Alston Ave 5:00 – 8:00 Lantern Woods 1512 Lantern Pl. 6:00 – 8:00 Aven Apartments 3207 Stones Throw Ln. 3:00 – 7:00 Grandale Place Neighborhood 1020 Park Glen Pl. 5:30 – 7:00 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. 4704 Fayetteville Rd. 5:30 – 7:30 Fisher Memorial Church 420 East Piedmont St. 4:00 – 6:00 Cornwallis Community 209 E. Cornwallis Rd. 4:30 – 6:30 Southside Neighborhood Association 201 W. Enterprise St. 6:00 – 8:00 McDougald Terrace Community 1101 Lawson St. 4:00 – 7:00 Dunbarton Glenmore Dr./Dunbarton Cir 7:00 – 8:30 The Veranda 200 E. Umstead St. 3:00 – 6:00 Durham Police Department 602 E. Main St. 4:00 – 8:00 Durham County Sheriff’s Office 510 S. Dillard St. 3:45 – 8:00 Willard Street Apartments 481 Willard St. 5:00 – 8:00 Brightleaf on Main 1005 W. Main St. 1:00 – 2:00