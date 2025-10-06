Father Killed in Durham Crash After Street Racer Flees Traffic Stop

An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after a fatal crash in Durham County Thursday night. Around 11 p.m., a deputy spotted two vehicles allegedly street racing near Carpenter Fletcher Road and NC 55. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, a Ford pickup truck turned off its lights and sped away.

The truck ran a red light at NC 55 and Riddle Road, crashing into a Dodge Charger. The Charger’s driver, identified by family as 36-year-old Jamal Parker, died at the scene. A passenger was hospitalized with injuries.

Parker had just celebrated his birthday. His family described him as a devoted father with a kind heart who always put others first.