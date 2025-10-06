Listen Live
Local

Father Killed in Durham Crash After Street Racer Flees Traffic Stop

Family mourns devoted father.

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after a fatal crash in Durham County Thursday night. Around 11 p.m., a deputy spotted two vehicles allegedly street racing near Carpenter Fletcher Road and NC 55. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, a Ford pickup truck turned off its lights and sped away.

The truck ran a red light at NC 55 and Riddle Road, crashing into a Dodge Charger. The Charger’s driver, identified by family as 36-year-old Jamal Parker, died at the scene. A passenger was hospitalized with injuries.

Parker had just celebrated his birthday. His family described him as a devoted father with a kind heart who always put others first.

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
2 Items
Lifestyle

Champions Never Quit | Dr. Willie Jolley

St. Jude/Zerorez Sponsor Thumbnail
4:33
Local

Zerorez Steps Up as Sponsor for St. Jude Walk/Run with The Light 103.9

Entertainment

Money Monday: Why Families Need to Complete the FAFSA Early

Stephen Hurd Interview Thumbnail
4:32
Local

Stephen Hurd: Hall of Famer Hosts BGC Live’s Generational Sound

Pop Culture

What Does The Bible Say About The Rapture?

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close