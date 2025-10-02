Brian Courtney Wilson Talks New Song and Passing the Torch to His Son

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Brian Courtney Wilson, affectionately known as BC Dub, returned to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to share exciting news about his latest collaboration and to talk about faith, family, and the future of gospel music.

The soulful singer introduced his brand-new single “God Will Prevail,” a powerful track created with the choir Common Hymnal. Wilson explained that the song reflects a timeless message. “It’s the same story we’ve been telling in different ways as far as gospel music is concerned,” he said. “And I’m so glad they brought me alongside.”

When asked why he decided to work with Common Hymnal, Wilson shared that their connection began years ago at Riverside Church, during an event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s anti-war speech. Later, legendary songwriter and producer Tommy Sims approached him about joining the project. “He had me at ‘this is Tommy Sims,’” Wilson laughed. “When I heard the song, I loved it. And here we are.”

For listeners unfamiliar with Common Hymnal, Campbell noted that the group was formed in response to cultural and theological shifts and often shares thought-provoking content online. Wilson said collaborating with them came at just the right time in his career. “I think they’re meeting me at a time when I’m a lot clearer about what I want to say and why we need to say it,” he explained. While he’s sometimes been labeled an activist for his music, Wilson said his goal has always been to speak from the heart. Still, he admitted this may be a moment to be more intentional: “Maybe this is a time we need to be more active, to confront some things with more clarity.”

The conversation turned personal when Erica Campbell and the crew asked about Wilson’s son, Joshua, who is now pursuing music himself. Wilson proudly confirmed that his son has the gift. Campbell recalled a powerful moment in church when Joshua was handed the microphone and stunned the congregation with his youthful energy and sound. “He sounds like him, but with this young vibrancy,” she said, praising the next generation of Wilson talent.

As a father, Wilson shared the advice he’s given his son: “Work on your craft. Don’t chase fame or exposure. Refuse the lesser, because what God has for you is much, much better. God is with you, and when God is with you, that’s all you need.”

Before wrapping up, Campbell encouraged listeners to put Wilson’s new song on repeat and let it uplift their lives. With “God Will Prevail,” Wilson continues his tradition of blending heartfelt worship with messages of justice, hope, and perseverance—while also setting the stage for his son to carry the legacy forward.

