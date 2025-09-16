Listen Live
Local

Two North Carolina Cities Named Among the Safest in the U.S.

Here’s Why

Published on September 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Source: Malcolm MacGregor / Getty

Charlotte and Raleigh have earned national recognition as two of the safest cities in the United States, ranking 9th and 10th respectively in a recent safety report.

The rankings were determined using data from multiple sources, evaluating cities across five key areas—including crime rates, health metrics, and traffic-related fatalities.

Charlotte distinguished itself with notably low levels of violent crime, while Raleigh stood out for its minimal traffic deaths and low rates of drug overdoses.

These findings underscore how safety metrics can play a critical role for people deciding where to live, raise families, or build their careers.

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
Pastor of the Month / Trice Funeral Home
Pastor of the Month

Pastor of the Month – September 2025

St. Jude Walk/Run 2024
St. Jude

Join Radio One Raleigh Team For The St. Jude Walk September 20

Stellar Awards
National

List Of 2025 Stellar Award Winners

GMA Dove Awards
Music

56th Annual GMA Dove Awards Announces More Performers and Presenters

Lifestyle

(Labor Day) – A Winning Way For Labor Day | Dr. Willie Jolley

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close