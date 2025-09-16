Two North Carolina Cities Named Among the Safest in the U.S.

Source: Malcolm MacGregor / Getty

Charlotte and Raleigh have earned national recognition as two of the safest cities in the United States, ranking 9th and 10th respectively in a recent safety report.

The rankings were determined using data from multiple sources, evaluating cities across five key areas—including crime rates, health metrics, and traffic-related fatalities.

Charlotte distinguished itself with notably low levels of violent crime, while Raleigh stood out for its minimal traffic deaths and low rates of drug overdoses.

These findings underscore how safety metrics can play a critical role for people deciding where to live, raise families, or build their careers.