Stephen Hurd: Hall of Famer Hosts BGC Live’s Generational Sound

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

The excitement is building for what’s being called “the concert of the year” as Baptist Grove Church celebrates its 150th anniversary.

This Friday, September 19th, the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts will host BGC Live: The Sound of Generations, a powerful night of gospel music featuring an all-star lineup.

Co-hosting the historic event are Melissa Wade of The Light 103.9 and Gospel Music Hall of Famer, Pastor Stephen Hurd.

Hurd recently joined Wade on her show to share his enthusiasm for the celebration.

He described the anniversary as a monumental occasion, stating, “Anything that is 150 years, that is still thriving and still has a heartbeat and still making impact deserves to be celebrated.”

The concert promises an unforgettable experience, with performers representing every generation of gospel music.

Love Local? Get more! Join the The Light 103.9 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The lineup includes legends like Tramaine Hawkins and Lisa Page Brooks, alongside contemporary artists such as Jonathan McReynolds, Tasha Page Lockhart, Melvin Crispell III, and special guests The Group Fire.

Pastor Hurd shared his hope for everyone attending.

“I hope they feel special,” he said. “I hope Baptist Grove and the community, I hope they feel special that God would spend all of this great gift and anointing to them face to face just for them to feel his presence.”

This one-night-only event at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium is more than just a concert; it’s a celebration of worship, legacy, and praise. Tickets are available now at MartinMariettaCenter.com or the venue’s box office. Join the celebration this Friday at 7 PM for a historic night of music.