Sybil Wilkes Covers Today’s What We Need to Know: Music, Justice, and Policy Take Center Stage

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Sybil Wilkes delivered her signature “What We Need to Know” with a sharp roundup of the developments shaping our culture, our politics, and our daily lives. From the loss of a beloved music icon to a Supreme Court ruling with deep civic stakes, here’s what mattered most.

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A Legend Goes Quiet: Peabo Bryson Dies at 75

The R&B world lost one of its finest voices Tuesday. Two-time Grammy Award winner Peabo Bryson passed away peacefully at 75, surrounded by loved ones. For more than five decades, Bryson gave us songs that became the soundtrack to our lives. His silky tenor carried solo hits like “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again” and “Can You Stop the Rain.” But many remember him best for his duets, pairing with Regina Belle, Celine Dion, and the incomparable Roberta Flack. His Oscar-winning “A Whole New World” from Aladdin introduced his gift to a whole new generation. Bryson’s legacy reminds us how Black artistry continues to shape American music.

RELATED STORY: Peabo Bryson, Grammy-Winning R&B Balladeer, Passes Away at 75

