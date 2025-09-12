Alya Talks Viral Single “Hope” Featuring Erica Campbell and D. Smoke

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Viral sensation Alya is using her voice to spread hope and inspire people around the world. The singer joined Erica Campbell on Get Up Mornings to talk about her breakout single, “Hope,” which recently received a powerful new version featuring Erica and rapper D. Smoke.

The collaboration came together naturally, as Erica explained on air. “My friend Tim Carmen, who produced the song, called me and I said, sure, let’s do it,” she said. Alya was thrilled by the partnership, explaining that her vision for the track was to create something bigger than herself, something reminiscent of “We Are the World.” She wanted the message of hope, faith, and love to reach “every refrigerator in Russia,” and bringing in new voices helped elevate the message.

“You came and brought your blessings, and D. Smoke added his depth with lyrics,” Alya told Erica. “The original version touched many people, but this new version made it even bigger, more viral, and more multifaceted.” Alya even teased that fans can expect something special next year to continue the story of “Hope.”

Alya’s musical journey began with classical training in the Soviet Union, where she developed a love for orchestration and harmonies. She says her faith and her grandmother’s influence continue to shape her music. “My grandma used to tell me I was close to God, and I didn’t really understand what that meant until recently,” she reflected. “Now, through this song, I know what it means.”

The message of “Hope” struck a chord with listeners worldwide. Alya encouraged fans not just to enjoy the music but to take action. She asked them to do one small act of kindness—whether it cost money or not—and share it online with the song as inspiration. The result was a viral movement that grew like a snowball, with people posting their own stories of hope and positivity.

“What moved me most was that people understood the assignment,” Alya said. “So often things go viral for the wrong reasons, but this was different. People wanted to share meaning, not just a joke or a trend.”

Fans can stay connected with Alya on Instagram, YouTube, and other platforms where her music is streaming. She encourages everyone to not only listen but also share the track with anyone who needs encouragement.

“It’s a song everyone needs to hear,” she said. “If it blessed you, go bless someone else with it.”

