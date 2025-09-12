Former Rolesville High Principal Dies After Wake Forest Shooting
Ericka Lucas, 56, a former Rolesville High School principal and wife of Wake Forest High football coach Reggie Lucas, died Tuesday from injuries sustained in an Aug. 29 shooting in Wake Forest. Authorities say she was not the intended target.
Lucas was a longtime educator known for her dedication to students, including efforts to fight food insecurity. The community recently honored her by wearing blue at a Wake Forest High football game.
Police have arrested Dexter Lamont Mills, 18, and a 16-year-old in connection with the shooting. Both are charged with murder. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Wake Forest Police Tip Line at (919) 435-9610.
