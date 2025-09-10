Listen Live
Local

Durham County Building In Honor Of Former Mayor Bill Bell

An administrative building has been named to honor of former Mayor William V. “Bill” Bell

Published on September 10, 2025

Portrait Of William V. "Bill" Bell
Source: North Carolina Central University / Getty

The Durham County Board of Commissioners has unanimously voted to rename an administrative building in honor of former Mayor William V. “Bill” Bell, recognizing his decades of dedicated service to the community.

The decision, made during Monday’s board meeting, celebrates Bell’s long-standing impact on both the city and the county. Bell served as Durham’s mayor from 2001 to 2017 and previously spent 26 years as a Durham County Commissioner.

This building renaming is the latest in a series of honors for Bell. Earlier this year, a street was named after him, further cementing his legacy as a transformative leader in Durham’s history.

Bell is widely credited with helping to guide Durham through significant periods of growth, community development, and economic transformation.

