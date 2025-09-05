Canton Jones on New Music, Stellar Awards, & Pioneering Gospel Rap

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

This week, Melissa Wade’s Pick Hit of the Week on The Light 103.9 is “Rumors,” the latest single from Canton Jones. The multi-talented artist—a singer, rapper, producer, and youth pastor—recently joined Melissa to discuss his new music and celebrated career.

Canton Jones has long been a trailblazer, breaking barriers to introduce hip-hop to the Gospel music world.

His efforts were recently recognized when he won a Stellar Award for Rap Hip Hop Gospel Album of the Year for the project The Free Life Experience.

During the interview, Jones expressed his gratitude, explaining the award represents a collective effort.

“This award is not just for me,” he said. “It’s for a group of people, a body of believers that had one vision.”

His goal was to bring others with him, providing a platform for the 35 writers, producers, and artists involved.

The new single, “Rumors,” is a collaboration with artist Torrance Rudd, whom Jones has known for years. Jones shared that Rudd, a pastor from Alabama, sent him the track. Initially, Jones wrote the song for Rudd, but Rudd insisted they perform it together.

The song is featured on both artists’ projects: Rudd’s Harvest Time and Jones’ upcoming album, Jesus and Money.

When asked about his role as a pioneer, Jones remained humble. Acknowledged by Melissa for paving the way for gospel rap, he simply said the recognition was “humbling.”

Canton Jones continues to tour and create music that bridges genres and inspires listeners.



