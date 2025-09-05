Listen Live
Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather to Face Off in 2026 Exhibition Bout

Two of boxing's biggest icons, Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather, are set to square off.

Published on September 5, 2025

Two of boxing’s biggest icons, Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather, are set to square off in an exhibition match slated for spring 2026. While the exact date and location have yet to be announced, anticipation is already building for what promises to be a headline-making event.

Tyson, known for his explosive power and larger-than-life persona, admitted he was surprised by the matchup, calling it “unpredictable.” Meanwhile, Mayweather, who retired with an unblemished 50-0 record, expressed excitement about stepping back into the ring for such a monumental occasion.

The bout is expected to be a landmark moment in boxing history, uniting generations of fans and capturing global attention.

