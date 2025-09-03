Grub Plug: McDonald’s Brings Back Extra Value Meals After 6-Year Break
McDonald’s is turning back the clock to win over budget-conscious customers. After a six-year hiatus, the fast-food giant is bringing back its beloved Extra Value Meals, starting September 8.
Originally launched in 1991, Extra Value Meals bundled an entrée, side, and drink at a discounted price, but the offer quietly disappeared in 2019. Now, it’s making a comeback — and just in time for customers feeling the pinch.
To kick off the return, McDonald’s is launching limited-time deals in September and November, alongside eight standard Extra Value Meal options that promise around 15% in savings.
What’s on the Menu?
Here’s what customers can expect:
September Deals:
- $5 Sausage Egg McMuffin Meal
- $8 Big Mac Meal
November Deals:
- $5 Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddle Meal
- $8 10-piece Chicken McNuggets Meal
All Year Long in 2025:
- $2.99 Snack Wraps available through December
With prices rising across the board, McDonald’s hopes these deals will bring some relief — and more customers — back to the Golden Arches.
