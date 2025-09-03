Grub Plug: McDonald’s Brings Back Extra Value Meals After 6-Year Break

McDonald’s is turning back the clock to win over budget-conscious customers. After a six-year hiatus, the fast-food giant is bringing back its beloved Extra Value Meals, starting September 8.

Originally launched in 1991, Extra Value Meals bundled an entrée, side, and drink at a discounted price, but the offer quietly disappeared in 2019. Now, it’s making a comeback — and just in time for customers feeling the pinch.

To kick off the return, McDonald’s is launching limited-time deals in September and November, alongside eight standard Extra Value Meal options that promise around 15% in savings.

What’s on the Menu?

Here’s what customers can expect:

September Deals:

$5 Sausage Egg McMuffin Meal

$8 Big Mac Meal

November Deals:

$5 Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddle Meal

$8 10-piece Chicken McNuggets Meal

All Year Long in 2025:

$2.99 Snack Wraps available through December

With prices rising across the board, McDonald’s hopes these deals will bring some relief — and more customers — back to the Golden Arches.