Listen Live
Local

Grub Plug: McDonald’s Brings Back Extra Value Meals After 6-Year Break

After a six-year hiatus, the fast-food giant is bringing back its beloved Extra Value Meals

Published on September 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

McDonald’s is turning back the clock to win over budget-conscious customers. After a six-year hiatus, the fast-food giant is bringing back its beloved Extra Value Meals, starting September 8.

McDonald's Retains Rank As Largest Single Restaurant Brand In The World According To 2012 Sales Report
Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Originally launched in 1991, Extra Value Meals bundled an entrée, side, and drink at a discounted price, but the offer quietly disappeared in 2019. Now, it’s making a comeback — and just in time for customers feeling the pinch.

To kick off the return, McDonald’s is launching limited-time deals in September and November, alongside eight standard Extra Value Meal options that promise around 15% in savings.

What’s on the Menu?

Here’s what customers can expect:

September Deals:

  • $5 Sausage Egg McMuffin Meal
  • $8 Big Mac Meal

November Deals:

  • $5 Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddle Meal
  • $8 10-piece Chicken McNuggets Meal

All Year Long in 2025:

  • $2.99 Snack Wraps available through December

With prices rising across the board, McDonald’s hopes these deals will bring some relief — and more customers — back to the Golden Arches.

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
K97.5 College Tour: St. Augustine University
Local

Resignation of St. Aug.’s Interim President Sparks New Uncertainty

Lifestyle

Praying for You | Ericaism

Lifestyle

How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself | Dr. Willie Jolley

Stellar Awards
National

List Of 2025 Stellar Award Winners

Entertainment

Money Monday | Kim Fox Dunigan Breaks Down AI in Schools and Churches

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close