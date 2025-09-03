Wake County Cracks Down on Phones in Classrooms

Students in Wake County are starting the school year with a major change — no more phones during class time. Under a new district-wide policy, all students must keep their devices silenced and out of sight during instructional hours.

The Wake County Public School System now requires phones to be stored away — either in backpacks or lockers — from the morning bell until the end of the school day. The goal: to reduce distractions and help students stay focused on learning.

At Green Hope High School in Cary, the policy is being implemented with the help of labeled caddies in each classroom. Students place their phones in these designated slots at the start of class, and teachers often use the caddies to track attendance.

Principal Alison Cleveland acknowledges that the change might feel uncomfortable for some students. “I know sometimes students can be anxious if they don’t know where their phone is,” she said. “It’s out of reach. If they get a notification and their phone is in their bag, it’s very difficult for a 16-year-old brain to ignore that. They’re going to want to see it — or their mind has already drifted away from the lesson.”

The policy marks a shift toward more focused, unplugged learning in classrooms across the district.