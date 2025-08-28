Listen Live
Melissa Wade

African American Cultural Festival Features Worship & Comedy

Published on August 28, 2025

16th Annual AACF in Raleigh
Source: AACF Flyer from aacfestival.org / Radio One Digital

The African American Cultural Festival marks its 16th year this Labor Day weekend, bringing thousands to downtown Raleigh for two days of celebration, community, and culture.

Executive Director Pam Thompson-Smith joined Melissa Wade of The Light 103.9 to preview the highly anticipated Sunday schedule, which promises a meaningful mix of faith, comedy, arts, and entertainment.

This year’s festival theme, “Heritage Heartbeat: 16 Years of Rhythm,” continues the tradition of honoring African American heritage through music, food, and creative expression. While both days are packed with excitement, Sunday stands out as a day dedicated to spirituality, connection, and joy.

The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with the popular “Church Without Walls.” Hosted by Wake Chapel Church and led by Pastor Nesbi, the open-air worship service offers an uplifting start to the day. Thompson-Smith reflected on last year’s memorable experience, describing how the service set a welcoming and inspiring tone for festival-goers.

After worship, attendees will enjoy a new addition in 2024: gospel comedy on the main stage. Comedian Shanita Marsh, known as “Chocolate,” is slated to bring her talent and energy to the crowd, giving families a reason to laugh together in celebration.

Music and movement continue throughout Sunday with performances by Fountain of Raleigh, True Praise, mime dancers, and more. The festival’s footprint expands this year onto Hargett Street, featuring a dedicated DJ, a diverse array of food trucks, and close to 100 vendors offering handmade art, crafts, and unique gifts.

Thompson-Smith urges everyone to come ready to support local Black-owned businesses and artists, highlighting the role of the festival in uplifting the community. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged to ensure the festival’s legacy for years to come. For more details, visit aacfestival.org.



