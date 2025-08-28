Listen Live
Join “The Light” For The 16th African American Cultural Festival

For 16 years strong, the African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh & Wake County has been more than an event

Published on August 28, 2025

¡A celebrar las tradiciones africanas en Genoa Park!
Source: Canva/Radio One / Canva/Radio One

Labor Day Weekend is almost here, and The Light invites YOU to experience one of the most vibrant and inspiring cultural celebrations in the Southeast!

For 16 years strong, the African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh & Wake County has been more than an event — it’s an experience. And this year, it’s back downtown Raleigh on August 30–31, 2025 with even more to explore, create, and celebrate.

What can you expect?

  • Live performances from incredible local and national artists in music, dance, and theater
  • Dozens of Black-owned vendors offering art, crafts, fashion, and food
  • Interactive art zones including:
    Chalk Art Walls
    Theatre workshops
    Puppetry & storytelling for kids
    Live mural painting by NC artists

Best part? It’s FREE, family-friendly, and open to ALL.

So whether you’re a Raleigh local or traveling in for the weekend, come be a part of this unforgettable celebration of culture, creativity, and community.

Go to The African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh & Wake County for more information

