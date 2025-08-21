Join Radio One Raleigh Team For The St. Jude Walk September 20
Come out and join the Light 103.9 as we take a walk for a tremendous cause.
On September 20, supporters across the Triangle communities will participate in the St. Jude Walk/Run. This family-friendly event helps raise funds to support the life-saving mission during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Our very own Melissa Wade in the Water is the team captain for the St. Jude Walk/Run this year.
The walk/run will be held at the NC Highway Test Track in Raleigh.
The event schedule is as follows:
- 8:30 a.m. — Event opens
- 9:40 a.m. — Opening ceremony, walk starts
- 10 a.m. — Walk Celebration party begins
To register for Melissa Wade’s team or to donate, you can click the link here.
