Join Radio One Raleigh Team For The St. Jude Walk September 20

Source: St. Jude / St. Jude

Come out and join the Light 103.9 as we take a walk for a tremendous cause.

On September 20, supporters across the Triangle communities will participate in the St. Jude Walk/Run. This family-friendly event helps raise funds to support the life-saving mission during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Our very own Melissa Wade in the Water is the team captain for the St. Jude Walk/Run this year.

The walk/run will be held at the NC Highway Test Track in Raleigh.

The event schedule is as follows:

8:30 a.m. — Event opens

9:40 a.m. — Opening ceremony, walk starts

10 a.m. — Walk Celebration party begins

To register for Melissa Wade’s team or to donate, you can click the link here.