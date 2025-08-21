Listen Live
Desktop banner image

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

St. Jude

Join Radio One Raleigh Team For The St. Jude Walk September 20

Published on August 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St. Jude Walk/Run 2024
Source: St. Jude / St. Jude

Come out and join the Light 103.9 as we take a walk for a tremendous cause.

On September 20, supporters across the Triangle communities will participate in the St. Jude Walk/Run. This family-friendly event helps raise funds to support the life-saving mission during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Our very own Melissa Wade in the Water is the team captain for the St. Jude Walk/Run this year.

The walk/run will be held at the NC Highway Test Track in Raleigh.

The event schedule is as follows:

  • 8:30 a.m. — Event opens
  • 9:40 a.m. — Opening ceremony, walk starts
  • 10 a.m. — Walk Celebration party begins

To register for Melissa Wade’s team or to donate, you can click the link here.

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
K97.5 College Tour: St. Augustine University
Local

Resignation of St. Aug.’s Interim President Sparks New Uncertainty

Lifestyle

How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself | Dr. Willie Jolley

Entertainment

Money Monday | Kim Fox Dunigan Breaks Down AI in Schools and Churches

Stellar Awards
National

List Of 2025 Stellar Award Winners

Lifestyle

Praying for You | Ericaism

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close