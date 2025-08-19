Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





Today’s Motivational Moment, titled “Look Up” was exactly the perspective shift we all needed, especially during these troubled times in our country.

The daily grind can easily catch us. The chaos happening around us, like politics, the economy, deadlines, and the struggles of everyday life, distracts us. We become overwhelmed and end up missing what’s truly important. Rev. Ron Harrison reminds us of the wisdom from the Apostle Paul in Colossians 3:2:

“Set your minds on things that are above, not on things that are on earth.”

“Look Up – A Motivational Moment” is a simple, yet game-changing directive to shift our gaze upward and start seeing things from God’s perspective. Don’t let your “ground level view” blur your “heavenly vision”. When we focus so intently on the tiny pebble in our path, we miss the bigger picture right in front of us.

Rev. Ron Harrison also reminds us that when our hearts and minds are centered on Christ, we realize that everything else is temporary. He mentioned some serious concerns like tariffs, budget cuts, and lay-offs, but assures us that “this too will pass”. It’s a powerful truth that puts our worries in their proper place. Are your thoughts currently consumed with stress, financial troubles, or earthly obstacles? Don’t panic and don’t despair. The message of “Look Up” is to do just that—look to the hills from where your help comes from, because your help comes from the Lord.

God is a very present help in times of trouble and He will take care of you. “Look Up – A Motivational Moment” is a powerful reminder that while we can’t always control the chaos around us, we can control where we place our focus. So make a conscious effort to “Look Up” and see our circumstances through a lens of faith, not fear.

Be sure to listen to “Look Up – A Motivational Moment.” It’s a must-listen for anyone who needs a shift in perspective and a whole lot of encouragement. Let’s make this week a week of “looking up” and trusting that everything else is temporary!

(Originally aired on 8-3-25)

