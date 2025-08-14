Listen Live
Henderson Family Of 10 Loses Home In Devastating Fire

The Goode family lost everything in a recent home fire with a new baby on the way; the community is helping.

Published on August 14, 2025

Columbus Fire Rosewood
Source: Columbus Fire / CFD

The Goode family’s life changed in an instant the morning of August 7 when a fire tore through their home on Gun Club Road in Henderson. Mishay and Jesse Goode, along with their eight children — ages 1 to 14 — are now without a place to live. The couple is also expecting their ninth child, a baby girl, in just five weeks.

“If it wasn’t for my son, we might not have made it out,” said Mishay Goode. One of her sons woke early and noticed a glow coming from a bedroom. Realizing it was a fire, he immediately woke the family. “He said, ‘Mom, we have to go now,’” Mishay recalled.

The home was paid off, but sadly, the family did not have homeowners’ insurance. They’re now starting from scratch and asking for help from the community as they begin the long road to recovery.

A Gofundme has been launched to support the family as they rebuild their lives.

