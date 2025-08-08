The Group Fire Talks Newest Single & Stellar Awards

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Gospel music sensations, The Group Fire, recently sat down with Melissa Wade from The Light 103.9 to discuss their latest single, accolades, and upcoming performances.

Bursting with passion and positivity, the group shared their dedication to faith-driven music and their mission to inspire listeners of all generations.

Their newest single, “I Can Count on You,” is an uplifting anthem rooted in unwavering faith and reliance on Jesus. Speaking about the track’s message, the band emphasized, “Whenever you need the Lord… Jesus is always there.” The song serves as a reminder that, even in life’s darkest moments, Christ remains a constant source of support.

The Group Fire also expressed excitement over their recent Stellar Award recognition. This year, the group is celebrating being three-time nominees, a testament to their impact in the gospel community.

They credited their success to God’s blessings and shared their gratitude, stating, “We’re just glad to bless the world…and being blessed by the response.”

Looking ahead, The Group Fire is gearing up for a memorable performance at the BGC Live event, honoring 150 years of Baptist Grove Church. Fans can look forward to a vibrant show featuring soulful harmonies, praise-infused worship, and even a few dance moves.

“We’re bringing all the seasonings—salt, cayenne pepper, garlic, onion,” they joked, hinting at the energy and passion they plan to deliver.



