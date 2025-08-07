Listen Live
Local

Wake County Offers Free Breastfeeding Education Classes This August

In honor of National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, Wake County is offering a series of free educational workshops.

Published on August 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pregnant woman
Source: @Brit / nappy.co

In honor of National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, Wake County is offering a series of free educational workshops aimed at supporting new and expectant parents.

While breastfeeding is a natural process, it doesn’t always come easily. Many parents face challenges due to limited support, lack of access to resources like medical care or pumping equipment, and insufficient education about breastfeeding. These workshops are designed to help bridge those gaps.

Throughout August, Wake County will host multiple sessions to provide practical guidance, expert advice, and encouragement for families beginning their breastfeeding journey.

Here’s a list of classes being offered:

Free breastfeeding classes and events

Breastfeeding 101 training
Wednesday, Aug. 6, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wake County Public Health Center, 10 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh

WIC breastfeeding fair
Friday, Aug. 15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wake County Public Health Center, 10 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh (room G35C)

Breastfeeding education session (Spanish)
Thursday, Aug. 21, 6:30 p.m.
SE Raleigh YMCA, 1436 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh

Breastfeeding education session (English)
Thursday, Aug. 28, 6 p.m.
Wake County Public Health Center, 10 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh (room G35C)

source: WRAL.COM

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
K97.5 College Tour: St. Augustine University
Local

Resignation of St. Aug.’s Interim President Sparks New Uncertainty

Lifestyle

Praying for You | Ericaism

Lifestyle

How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself | Dr. Willie Jolley

Stellar Awards
National

List Of 2025 Stellar Award Winners

Entertainment

Money Monday | Kim Fox Dunigan Breaks Down AI in Schools and Churches

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close