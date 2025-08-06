DeVon Franklin and Maria Castillo Tie the Knot
DeVon Franklin and Maria Castillo are officially husband and wife! The preacher and film producer married celebrity trainer Maria Castillo in a romantic lakeside ceremony at Casa Lago in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday, August 2.
Describing the wedding as “deeply spiritual,” the couple aimed to create an atmosphere that reflected not just their union, but the beginning of a lifelong journey together.
“So often people look at a wedding as the end of a love story, but it’s just the beginning,” Franklin told People magazine. “We wanted this event to capture that, so people can really experience our love for one another.”
Surrounded by close friends and family, the celebration marked a meaningful new chapter in both their lives.
