Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

Get Ready And Get Set For Your Amazing Comeback! | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 05.28.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Get Ready And Get Set For Your Amazing Comeback!”

Today, in this time of challenge, I want to give you tips to come back. We’ve been talking about the impact your thinking has on how you handle adversity. Some people manage to use adversity as a motivational tool, which helps to strengthen them, while others allow adversity to crush them. You must decide to have faith and positive expectation expectancy. 

See, you’re up look, determines your outlook. And your outlook determines your outcome. Let me say it again, your outlook determines your outlook and your outlook determines your outcome. The more you say that you’re gonna come back, the quicker your comeback gets going. You must decide right now, and I’m here to help you. I’m here to cheer you on TuneIn every day and listen to this message and share it with everybody you know and get ready, get ready, get ready for a comeback and expect that you will win. The more you think it and expect it, the more it will happen. 

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Get Ready And Get Set For Your Amazing Comeback! | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Pastor of the Month / Trice Funeral Home
Local

Pastor Of The Month – May 2024

Dallas ISD Lunch
Local

Wake County Schools To Increase Meal Prices

News

Open Discussion: Can Christians Faithfully Serve Both God And Greek Letter Organizations?

Black Business Pages RAL
Radio One Pages

Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!

Marvin Sapp
Local

Marvin Sapp Talks About The Mother’s Day Celebration Concert In Fayetteville

Pastor of The Month - May 2024
Local

Meet May 2024’s Pastor of The Month!

Police Tape
Local

Cumberland County Schools To Install Weapons Detectors

Family & Parenting

5 Scriptures On The Influential Role Of A Mother

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close