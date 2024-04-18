Sarah Jakes Roberts Talks Empowering Women and New Book

Melissa Wade had the privilege of talking with Sarah Jakes Roberts, the keynote speaker at this year’s Women’s Empowerment Expo. Roberts, renowned for her empowering ministry, blessed the audience with her vision for uplifting women.
During the interview, Roberts discussed her latest book, “Power Moves,” now available for pre-order. The book promises to be a beacon of inspiration and guidance.
Roberts also shed light on her upcoming Woman Evolve conference, a transformative event designed to empower and equip women from all walks of life.
