The Clark Sisters At Women’s Empowerment 2020

Born and raised in Detroit, MI., The Clark Sisters are a legendary and iconic Gospel music group comprised of sisters Jacky Clark Chisholm, Elbernita “Twinkie” Clark Terrell, Dorinda Clark Cole, and Karen Clark Sheard. The daughters of renowned Gospel musician and choral director, Mattie Moss Clark, have been singing and performing together since 1966. The recipients of numerous notable awards and honors, including 3 GRAMMY Awards, The Clark Sisters have produced 20 albums to date. Revered by numerous Pop and R&B artists such as Mariah Carey, Jill Scott, Beyoncé, and Xscape, The Clark Sisters were honored at the 2016 Essence Music Festival for their musical contributions with remarks from Mary J. Blige, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, Kierra Sheard, and Yolanda Adams. Their vocals were most recently featured on the latest projects by Hip-Hop artists Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg.

Credited for helping to bring gospel music to the mainstream, The Clark Sisters are considered pioneers of contemporary Gospel music. Some of their crossover hits include “Is My Living In Vain?,” “Hallelujah,” “He Gave Me Nothing to Lose,” “Endow Me,” “Jesus Is A Love Song,” “Pure Gold,” “Expect A Miracle,” and “You Brought The Sunshine,” their largest mainstream crossover; which was often played on Urban/R&B radio formats and in club venues. The Clark Sisters are the highest-selling female Gospel group in history with millions of record sales to their credit. Their biopic, executive produced by Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliott, and Queen Latifah will broadcast premiere nationally on Lifetime Networks in early 2020.

Join us April 25th, 2020 at PNC ARENA (1400 Edwards Mill Road Raleigh, NC 27607)

With

Featured Speaker

Angela Bassett

PERFORMANCES BY

The Clark Sisters

Le’Andria Johnson

Joe

CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: