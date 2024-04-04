Local

Meet March 2024’s Pastor of The Month!

Published on April 4, 2024

Pastor of the Month - March 2024

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in their community with the Pastor of The Month presentation!

For March, we’re honoring Bishop Clifton Cortez Winston of Word Of Truth Church in Raleigh! Bishop Winston was nominated by Gwen B. of Raleigh. Here’s what Gwen had to say!

He’s an extraordinary man after God’s own heart. Bishop preaches outside the four walls. He not only preach the word, but he lives the word. His walk matches his talk. We, at Word of Truth, thank God for him.

Join us as we celebrate Bishop Clifton Cortez Winston, our Pastor of The Month for March 2024!

