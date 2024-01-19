The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Kelontae Gavin is married now!!! He posted on his Instagram page that he married worship leader, songwriter, entrepreneur and make up artist Nieyana Dixon! It looks like they got married Sunday, January 14th. Congratualations Mr. and Mrs. Gavin!!

Join Our Text Club! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007

Introducing Mr. & Mrs. Gavin Est. 2024 This love is something that can’t be explain through a post! Here is a glimpse of us! Today, we had a civil ceremony attended only by our parents and closest relatives, and now we are preparing for our formal ceremony and reception where we will celebrate with our extended family and friends!

READ MORE:

Prayers For Carlton Pearson

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Opens The Athlete’s Foot Store

Easter Special: Mary Mary and BeBe & CeCe Winans To Battle It Out On ‘Verzuz’

Erica Campbell Premieres The Music Video For Her Uplifting New Single “Positive”

Sidney Poitier Dead at 94, First Black Man to Win Oscar

Iconic Actress, Betty White Passes Away at 99

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Trending Topics: Kelonatae Gavin is Married Now!!! was originally published on praisedc.com