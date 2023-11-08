Tasha Cobbs Leonard Opens The Athlete’s Foot Store

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

National Gospel Artist and Grammy-winning gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard and her husband music producer Kenneth Leonard have opened “The Athlete’s Foot” in South Carolina. They became the first recipients of the STAART program which stands for ‘Strategic African American Retail Track,’ was the brain-child of Darius Billings, the vice president of marketing and community engagement for The Athlete’s Foot USA. The STAART program, born out of the Black Lives Matter movement, is a vital initiative aiming to boost Black ownership in the sneaker industry.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, says she was a “sneakerhead by marriage” and thrilled to turn her love for sneakers into a thriving venture. “We’re not just here to sell sneakers; this is for the community. We want to pour back into Greenville just as much as the community pours into us,” expressed Cobbs Leonard.

