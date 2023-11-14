Prayers For Carlton Pearson

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The family has announced that Carlton Pearson, 70, is in the final stages of advanced prostate cancer and is being taken care of by hospice.

Pearsons ex-wife, Gina Gauthier, called for the “people of God” Thursday to prepare their hearts “to release him.”

Bishop Pearson has gone to social media with a message to those who follow and support him to thank them for their prayers.

Read more at source: The Christian Post