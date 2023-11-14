Listen Live
Prayers For Carlton Pearson

Published on November 14, 2023

Carlton Pearson

Source: Praise 102.5

The family has announced that Carlton Pearson, 70, is in the final stages of advanced prostate cancer and is being taken care of by hospice.

Pearsons ex-wife, Gina Gauthier, called for the “people of God” Thursday to prepare their hearts “to release him.”

Bishop Pearson has gone to social media with a message to those who follow and support him to thank them for their prayers.

Read more at source:  The Christian Post

 

