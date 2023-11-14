Prayers For Carlton Pearson

The family has announced that Carlton Pearson, 70, is in the final stages of advanced prostate cancer and is being taken care of by hospice.
Pearsons ex-wife, Gina Gauthier, called for the “people of God” Thursday to prepare their hearts “to release him.”
Bishop Pearson has gone to social media with a message to those who follow and support him to thank them for their prayers.
Read more at source: The Christian Post
-
Pastor Of The Month - November 2023
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Gospel Singer Bobbi Storm Slammed For Singing on Delta Flight After Grammy Nomination
-
Pastor Mike Jr. Talks About Windows And NC A&T University Homecoming
-
Meet October 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Erica Campbell Checks In To Talk About The A&T Gospel Homecoming Concert
-
Meet September 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Red Lobster's Shirley Caesar Commercial