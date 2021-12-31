Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Iconic Actress, Betty White Passes Away at 99

Click Here To Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Betty White Portrait Session

Source: Dale Berman / Getty

One of our most dearest actress and comedians, Betty White has died.

Just two weeks before reaching 100, Ms. White passed away in her home at 99, as reported by TMZ.

Ms. Betty White was truly an American icon that pioneered and paved ways through the entertainment and media industry. For the past 80 years she has started in multiple shows and movies since 1939.

Ms. White is best known for her star role in “The Golden Girls” as Rose, and for a more recent role many may also know her from ‘Bringing Down The House’ with Steve Martin and Queen Latifah.

Betty White has been apart of over 100 productions including  “Life with Elizabeth,” “Date with the Angels,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Betty White Show,” “The Love Boat,” “Mama’s Family,” “The Golden Palace,” “Ladies Man,” “That ’70s Show,” “Higglytown Heroes,” “Boston Legal,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Pound Puppies,” “Hot in Cleveland,” and many, many, many other shows and films.

The legendary Ms. Betty White received many awards and nominations over her lifetime and career, including multiple Emmys, Screen Actors Guild Awards, American Comedy Awards and even a Grammy. Achieving more than most in their lifetime, Betty White was also nominated for multiple Golden Globes and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Iconic Actress, Betty White Passes Away at 99  was originally published on classixphilly.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 5 months ago
01.01.27
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 6 months ago
01.01.70
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 10 months ago
01.01.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 1 year ago
12.25.69

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Close