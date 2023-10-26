The Nightly Spirit: Tauren Wells Gives An Update On New EP And Opening Church Of Whitestone

If there’s someone whose voice we really need to hear right about now, it’s without question the talented Tauren Wells. That’s why it was more than a delight to not only get new music from him in the form of his latest EP, Take It All Back, but also having him pop in for a chat with Darlene McCoy on The Nightly Spirit.
Although their latest time together is a brief exchange, enough was said to leave a lasting impression for a lifetime based on the inspirational words Tauren had to share with Darlene. From speaking on why he felt personally ordained to sing in praise of God, to the overall excitement for the launch of his very own Church Of Whitestone alongside wife, Lorna Wells, it was a heartwarming and passionate talk between good friends to say the least.
Catch up to get the latest from Tauren Wells below on The Nightly Spirit With Darlene McCoy:
