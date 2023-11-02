Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Victory Boyd joins The Nightly Spirit with Darlene McCoy to discuss her stamp on the music industry. She is proving that gospel can be brought to the mainstream, despite popular belief.

The 28-year-old artist is not only signed to Roc Nation record label (founded by rap legend Jay-Z), but has written songs for hip-hop icon Kanye West as well. His gospel album Jesus is King features a few of her masterpieces such as ‘Closed on Sunday’ and ‘God Is.’

“That’s my goal! We’ve got to be such a powerful, tangible move of God that it will draw everybody! Don’t care what they believe in [they’ll say] I’ve got to be in that room,” she said.

She credits her father’s teaching of the biblical principle “seed, time, and harvest,” which has aided in her success. Victory encourages listeners to continue sowing seeds, as good things are “bound to happen” as a result.

“You take what you have and what you know and you do your best for the day at hand,” Victory explained.

Stream her new single ‘Glory Hour’ and stay tuned for the live recording (from Atlanta)!

For tour dates and more, connect with Victory Boyd at VictoryBoyd.com

The post Victory Boyd is on a Mission to Make Gospel Mainstream | Nightly Spirit with Darlene McCoy appeared first on Black America Web.

