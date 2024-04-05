Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

The Nightly Spirit: Tye Tribbett Talks ‘Only One Night Tho Tour’ And Making Music For God First

| 04.05.24
Dismiss
54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program And Dinner

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

No matter how many times he stops by to visit us, The Nightly Spirit will never get tired of having Tye Tribbett on the show!

Can you blame us though? Whether he’s spreading the word of God through music or simply speaking His name in simple conversation, the GRAMMY-nominated church crooner will always have a place to sit and chat when to comes to Darlene McCoy.

 

 

RELATED: Darlene McCoy and Jonathan McReynolds Talk Saving Lives With St. Jude

This time around, the two old friends had a fruitful and faithful conversation about everything he’s got in store for fans this year and beyond. From preparing for the release of new music to gearing up for the road ahead on his Only One Night Tho Tour that kicks off at the The Met in Philadelphia next month (May 16), it goes without saying that Tye will be one very busy man in 2024. We’re just glad he had some spare time to come visit The Nightly Spirit before his schedule gets too hectic!

For those who just can’t wait until May though, Tye will also be part of the 50-Year Anniversary Gospel Celebration at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York next week (April 11) in addition to back-to-back Mother’s Day celebrations on May 10 at the Fox Theater in Detroit and then at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena on May 11 in Baltimore.

See what we mean…working!

 

 

Catch up with Tye Tribbett above, right here on The Nightly Spirit with Darlene McCoy 

 

The Nightly Spirit: Tye Tribbett Talks ‘Only One Night Tho Tour’ And Making Music For God First  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

RELATED TAGS

Only One Night Tho Tour The Nightly Spirit Tye Tribbett

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Entertainment

The Nightly Spirit: Tye Tribbett Talks ‘Only One Night Tho Tour’ And Making Music For God First

Radio One Pastor of the Month No Sponsor
Local

Pastor Of The Month – April 2024

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Radio One Exclusive

PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events
News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

djknyce ferris wheel
Local

Spring Carnival for Special Olympics Returns to Knightdale

Pastor of the Month - March 2024
Local

Meet March 2024’s Pastor of The Month!

human hair closures
Local

Dudley Hair Care Products Founder Passes Away

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Uncategorized

What Are The Fastest Growing Churches In The U.S. ?

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close