The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

WRAL reports that extra security is being placed at Moore Square Magnet Middle School in downtown Raleigh. This comes as a 15-year-old is in critical condition after being shot near the campus.

The school went into code red lockdown at 2:52 pm Monday afternoon (Oct. 23). The code green signal was given about 7 minutes later.

22-year-old Steven Mark Stanley was arrested by Raleigh Police. He has since been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Although the shooting did not take place directly on campus, extra security and counseling services will still be made available for students on Tuesday. Raleigh City Council members will also appear at the Department of Public Safety meeting to hear concerns from residents.

Crime has been noticeably increasing in the city over the past year. According to findings by WRAL DataTrackers, crime has gone up 51% since last year within Moore Square and the eight blocks around it.

RALEIGH: Extra Security at Moore Square Middle School After Teenager Shot Near Campus was originally published on foxync.com