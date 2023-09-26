The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Pastor of Transformation Church (Tusla, Oklahoma) and #1 New York Times best-selling author Mike Todd is back with his most vulnerable book yet…Damaged, but Not Destroyed.

Despite every hurt, heartbreak, mugshot (which we discover he has in common with Erica), and more, he explains how God has used all areas of damage in his life and turned it around for his destiny.

“I think think the biggest thing I’m finding right now is that so many people are broken, but they’re acting like they’re not….for me, I feel like I have a burden to see people actually heal. Nobody signs up readily [for it], so…I’m going to have to go first,” he said.

While many believers know Pastor Todd as a pillar of the community, others have only come to know him from viral moments…most popularly, the “spit” demonstration. Pastor Todd details his ministry moment gone wrong, and how he leans on God to get him through moments of public scrutiny.

Pastor Todd has published several books (a few of which are coupled with sermon series) including Cup of Love, Crazy Faith, and Relationship Goals. As a leader in the praise and worship community, he leads set out to create one the ______.

In his newest book, ‍Damaged but Not Destroyed, it is explained as providing [readers with] tools to identify the impact of your damage, see yourself the way God sees you, realize that healing is about progression not perfection, and experience His powerful healing.

Damaged but Not Destroyed: From Trauma to Triumph with Mike Todd [LISTEN] was originally published on getuperica.com