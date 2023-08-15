NC State Fair Tickets On Sale Today!

Advanced tickets for the North Carolina State Fair are now on sale. Advance, admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12 years old. Unlimited ride wristbands are also on sale for $30.
Advanced ticket are available until Oct. 12.
You can buy unlimited ride wristbands for $30 each, $10 less than they cost at the gate. Unlimited ride wristbands are good for one day only.
Other deals include special ticket packages:
- Dizzy Pass ($38) – One gate admission ticket and one unlimited ride wristband
- Kegs & Cork Pass ($17) – One gate admission ticket, one NC Public House beer + wine ticket
- State Fair Flyer Package ($34) – Two gate admission tickets and two round-trip State Fair Flyer tickets
- State Fair SkyGazer ($14) – One gate admission ticket and one State Fair SkyGazer ticket
Go to NC State Fair for more information.
