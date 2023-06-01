Melissa’s Pick Hit of The Week: “No Stressing”

Coming off the success of his #1 record, “Stand Up,” and a prestigious BMI Award for having the longest-running song on the Billboard Gospel Chart, Damon Little returns with a new single, “No Stressing,” featuring Neo-Soul icon Angie Stone.

In an interview with The Light’s Melissa Wade, Little talks about the message of the song. “It’s amazing because we know we went through so much stress,” he says. “You know, being in the pandemic, death, sickness, loss of jobs… We had a lot of celebrities going through depression and stress and just took their own lives, and different things of that sort. So when God placed this song into my spirit, I was like, ‘Wow, here we are again, God. You know, I’m gonna follow your command and release it to the world.’ And it’s been blessing people.”

Check out our full interview above!