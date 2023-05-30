Erica Campbell To Visit Seven Lucky Churches On ‘The Feel Alright Tour’

Erica Campbell has no intentions of slowing down the amazing year she’s been on so far ever since the January release of her praiseworthy new single, “Feel Alright (Blessed).” Now, the musical magic will extend to the stage with the announcement of a seven-city megachurch stint that she’s referring to as The Feel Alright Tour.

RELATED: Erica Campbell Rings In 2023 With Joy On New Single “Feel Alright (Blessed)”

Beginning in late July, the Mary Mary hitmaker will first show some love to the south by hitting up Charlotte and Greensboro in North Carolina, a trek to Pennsylvania for a show in Easton and then the commuter city of Rahway in New Jersey. The tour will close out big in the bigger cities, with Chicago, Indianapolis and the Decatur area of Atlanta being the final stops.

Dates, locations and show times below:

Erica Campbell – The Feel Alright Tour

7/20 – Charlotte, NC | Forest Hill Church (7PM)

7/21 – Greensboro, NC | Mount Zion Greensboro (7PM)

7/22 – Easton, PA | Greater Shiloh Church (7PM)

7/23 – Rahway, NJ | Agape Family Worship Center (7PM)

7/28 – Chicago, IL | APC Morgan Park (7PM)

7/29 – Indianapolis, IN | Mt. Carmel Church (7PM)

7/30 – Atlanta (Decatur), GA | The dReam Center Church Of Atlanta (7PM)

Adding even more excitement to the announcement, Oakland Bay Area beauty Lena Byrd Miles will also be joining as an opening act that’s sure to fill each venue with another voice sent straight from heaven. “I can’t wait to see you there,” Erica said along with her Facebook announcement, and we know for a fact there’s a legion of diehard fans out there who feel the same way.

Those looking to check out Erica Campbell and Lena Byrd Miles on “The Feel Alright Tour” can purchase pre-sale tickets by clicking here and using the promo code “ERICA.” VIP ticket holders will also be treated to a special meet-and-greet with the star herself!

Be ready to feel blessed! in a city near you!

