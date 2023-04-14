Melissa’s Pick Hit of The Week: “I Wanna Say Thank You”

Melissa’s Pick Hit for this week is truly one that will get you on your feet!
In this exclusive interview, James Grear calls in to talk about his single, “I Wanna Say Thank You,” featuring Maurette Brown Clark! This single is part of a brand-new project (his first in 13 years) that Grear will be releasing this summer! Check out the full interview above!
The single is available on all streaming platforms!
