Melissa’s Pick Hit of The Week: “Alright”

This week, Melissa Wade chats with Sunday Best season 9 champion Melvin Crispell III, who is getting ready to release his sophomore album, No Failure. The first single from the project, “Alright,” is our Pick Hit Of The Week!
The track serves as an inspiring testimony of hope and getting through the tough times to find your happiness, and we are sure that the entire project, due June 13, will be full of powerful messages to soothe your soul! Check out the full interview above and stream the track on all platforms!
