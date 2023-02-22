Even with weeks past since the 2023 GRAMMYs ceremony, which also coincided with the pre-sale of Beyoncé’s high-priced tickets to her upcoming RENAISSANCE Tour, a lot of talk has been focused on how much we actually invest in the music industry. Religious folk in particular are being extra critical of the fact that, amongst it all, there’s an underlying discussion of the music being a mask for devil worship.
Darlene McCoy sat with the good Pastor Deitrick Haddon for an open and honest discourse on the subject, which spanned over everything from some people wrongfully being judgmental in the name of God to those making assumptions on an industry that, for the most part, is unknown to the public. Haddon, being a chart-topping contemporary gospel musician himself, made sure to let The Nightly Spirit in on what’s really going on behind the scenes.
Watch the full interview with Pastor Deitrick Haddon below on The Nightly Spirit With Darlene McCoy:
INTERVIEW: Pastor Deitrick Haddon Responds To Christian Outrage Aimed At Beyoncé And ‘Satanic’ GRAMMYs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
