“Faithfully Speaking” Episode 1: Marriage

The Light 103.9 is proud to bring you a new web series. Introducing: Faithfully Speaking With Melissa Wade!

Every Monday at 3pm, Melissa Wade goes live on The Light’s Facebook page and YouTube channel with Bishop Ronald L. Godbee, the senior pastor of The River Church in Durham, for an honest conversation on topics for the believer and the non-believer. You don’t want to miss this special series providing real-world advice from a faith-based perspective.

Since it is the “month of love,” what better way to kick things off than with an honest discussion on Marriage? In case you missed the first episode, watch the replay above!

Join the conversation on “Faithfully Speaking,” every Monday at 3PM EST on Facebook and YouTube!