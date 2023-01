The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

This week, Melissa Wade checks in with Jules Juda to talk about his debut single, “Revival,” featuring Leek Spence, TASHA, and Sarah Jakes Roberts!

In case you don’t know, Jules is best known as the longtime music director for Bishop Hezekiah Walker, and he is the writer of some of his big hits, including “Calling My Name” and “Faithful Is Our God.” Needless to say, Jules is ready to take his talent to the forefront! Stream “Revival” on all digital platforms!