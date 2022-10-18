Lifetime Set to Debut New Holiday Film With Kirk Franklin

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like gospel powerhouse Kirk Franklin is ready to release a brand new film, just in time for the holidays!

Lifetime has announced that Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas will premiere on December 10 at 8 pm/7 pm central. The film, produced by Swirl Films and Big Dreams Entertainment, will star Franklin, Naturi Naughton (Starz’s “Power,” ABC’s “Queens) and Luke James (Showtime’s “The Chi,” BET’s “The New Edition Story”) in an inspirational tale of unity, love, and family. Here’s the official synopsis, as reported by GMA.

Caught in a blizzard on Christmas Eve, estranged mother and daughter Journee (Naturi Naughton) and Nia (Lorea Turner) are forced to take refuge inside a church where a handful of also-trapped parishioners are reeling from the cancellation of their annual holiday concert. The spirit of the season takes hold as Journee and Nia weather the wintry storm together with the other churchgoers, including handsome youth pastor Adam (Luke James) and a heavenly music teacher (Kirk Franklin), who motivate the mother and daughter to reconcile their differences through music, faith, and love. With the help of this unlikely yet spirited group of strangers, Journee and Nia band together to help the church salvage their holiday traditions and show-stopping Christmas day performance, despite the raging storm outside.

Franklin and Naughton are executive producers of the film, along with Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd and Leslie Greif. Alex Kerr, Keith Neil, Eric Tomosunas and Angela Plasschaert also produce. Tailiah Breon is the director, with Tara Knight providing the script.

This will be Franklin’s 2nd holiday movie for Lifetime. The first, Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas, premiered last year.