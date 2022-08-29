Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

This week, Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG is “Learn How To Succeed Big Like An Ant.”

I shared with you the setbacks, a difficult, yet are possible for you to overcome and one of the critical keys is action. You must be like the ant because the ant is one of the most persistent creatures on earth. They refuse to give up. If you put a brick between an ant and a piece of bread, that ant will go around the brick over it under it or unnecessary through. The ant will not stop.

You must be the same. You must focus on your goals, take action and persist and refuse to stop until you achieve it. I’m encouraging you that if you keep going and keep going, you will turn your setbacks into incredible comebacks. So go for it. Be like the ant and never stop trying because it works, if you do that work.

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Learn How To Succeed Big Like An Ant was originally published on getuperica.com