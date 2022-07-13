Fred Hammond is Number One AGAIN This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart! During the Pandemic, Fred Hammond provided audiences with a free live concert series called, SUNDAY NIGHT LIT! “Hallelujah” was featured during the portion of the concert called, Sunday Morning Fred.
For the second week in a row Fred Hammond, James Fortune and Charles Jenkins remain in the top three positions. Brian Courtney Wilson, Todd Dulaney and Erica Campbell inches up while Maverick City and Kirk Franklin enter the airplay chart for the 2nd week, this week at number 17.
Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart
Week of July 16, 2022
1. Hallelujah Fred Hammond
2. Never Let You Down James Fortune
3. Never Knew Love Charles Jenkins f/Stephanie Mills